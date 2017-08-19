K-9s 'give an edge' to law enforcement

The demonstration was led by Bob McDowell of the sheriff’s office. Also present with their K-9’s were handlers Teddy Ohlemacher of the Sandusky Police Department; Mike Lloyd, of the Huron County Sheriff Office; Dan Orzech, of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office; Kyle Pidgeon, of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office; and Carla Schaffer, of the Bellevue Police Department.

The handlers took the dogs through a series of demonstrations, showing the public how the dogs are able to use their sense of smell to find narcotics. They also involved Sheriff Todd Corbin and several members of the community in an activity to show how the dogs respond with biting in certain high-stress situations.

McDowell said the purpose of the demonstrations is to get the community involved and to “let them see what the dogs are capable of doing.”

He added that the K-9’s are a “big asset,” as they are trained to pick up the scent of as little as “one balloon of heroin inside a vehicle.”

“Those drugs are confined in that vehicle; they’re not going back out into the community. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

McDowell also said the K-9s and their handlers go through weekly training sessions together to ensure they are “prepared for any situation that they might run into.”

He added that as a law enforcement official, when you go out at night, “there’s no guarantee you’re coming home.”

“They’ll give their life for you,” McDowell said. “When you have that partner, you have an edge.”