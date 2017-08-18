Eli Stallkamp's chicken meat pen goes for $1,950 in small livestock sale

Auctioneer Gail Pickworth volunteers his time each year to sell the animals in this category, which include meat chickens, turkeys, meat market goats, dairy market goats and market rabbits.

The bidders for the sale, as well as those at the large animal sale, are generally businesses or individuals who want to help the kids, as well as generate goodwill for their enterprises.

The youngsters receive not only the amount bid for each animal but also its market value, which reimburses them for the time, energy and money that have gone into the livestock. All the numbers in this article are bid prices only.

Eli Stallkamp with his Grand Champion chicken meat pen (three chickens) was first up, and he received a bid of $1,950. Reserve Champion Ethan Nolan followed and received $1,200.

Grand Champ Ivy Ott’s turkey earned a bid of $1,100 and Reserve Champ Celina Warner’s turkey sold for $1,000.

In the meat goat category Emily Keene’s Grand Champ market goat received $1,400 and Blake Martin’s Reserve Champ received $1,100. The Grand Champ dairy market kid owned by Brooke Gahring sold for $1,250 and the Reserve Champ owned by Travis Hinckley sold for $1,100.

Meat rabbits finished the sale with Sierra Chill’s Grand Champ bringing $1,100 and Grant Fisher’s Reserve Champ bringing $1,200.

Celina Warner grew the Reserve Champ turkey and also showed goats and rabbits. She lives in Norwalk but keeps her animals at her grandfather’s farm.

President of the Bunny Busters 4-H Club, Celina is 14 and a freshman at Norwalk High School this fall where she plays soccer and basketball.

She says she first became interested in turkeys because, “I like how their heads change colors. White means they are scared, blue means they are excited and red means they are mad.” She adds being in 4-H has helped her learn responsibility, and her favorite part of the fair is showing her animals.

This year is the 100th anniversary of 4-H in Huron County, and it is youngsters such as Celina and many others who over the years who have kept the program strong and an important part of the Huron County Fair.