'These are 100% safe'

Local woman Callie Ward said people should be aware “the rides are not put together very well” after her two elementary school-aged grandchildren were trapped on one ride, the Rockoplane, “for quite a long time” after one of the cables broke. The boys were not harmed.

Ward said she was afraid the car holding her grandsons could have fallen since the workers had to pull the ride around by hand to free the children.

Fair officials did not have information about the incident but reaffirmed the rides are safe.

Ride operators with Bates Amusement Inc. agreed, adding the children “were in no danger.”

One worker, who did not give his name, said the ride has metal bars that keep the cars attached to the machine. The cables only perform a secondary function of spinning the individual cage.

“It wouldn’t affect the cars (if a cable broke),” he said. “We’d have to get the people down, but the cars aren’t going to come down. You’re safe in the car. If a cable comes loose, you’ve got to tie a rope to get them down. They just help the cars to spin. It isn’t something that can hurt anyone.”

Another worker added the riders are in no danger on the Rockoplane or any other ride.

“The cable did come undone the other night,” he said. “I had nothing to do with it; it was another guy that was running this ride that night. I just heard about it.

“But they had everything fixed and running this morning,” he added. “We tested it and we can say these are 100-percent safe.”

He invited everyone, young and older, to continue riding their favorite fair rides without fear.

“This ride and the zipper are some of the most awesome rides here,” he said. “Even the parents get on these rides.”

The worker added, though, fairgoers should keep in mind these machines are different than those at amusement parks such as Cedar Point.

“This is one of the high rides and basically. … “If it’s lightning or thunderstorming, we have to shut it down. Every week we set up the rides and shut them down, but they have to get inspected every week.”

The first worker quoted said these inspections are so thorough that sometimes they “can be a pain in the butt,” adding: “That’s a good thing though.”

“People don’t realize how much work goes into taking them down and setting them up,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, fair board members had no further information or comment on the malfunction.