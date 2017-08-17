Senior royalty 'happy' to be crowned

Janet Jones, a resident of Pristine Senior Living in Willard, said she was “shocked, but happy” to be crowned queen during the Senior King and Queen contest in the Pickworth Judging Pavilion. This was one of the activities for Senior Day, when senior citizens were charged 1-cent admission to the fair.

Throughout her life, she held various jobs. She said she had a government job in Shelby and worked at an H & R Block office and in retail off and on. On top of that, the Greenwich native was married for more than 38 years and she and her husband raised three children.

“I’ve had a wonderful life,” the 83-year-old Jones said.

Her philosophy on life, according to the contest program, is “this: You need to be a Christian, to be kind to others and be thankful.”

Her son-in-law, Ron Sherer, said he had no doubt about Jones being queen.

At the conclusion of the program, he got down on one knee and kissed his mother-in-law’s hand.

“She got my vote. I’m thrilled for her sake. She’s been through so much and this makes everything so much better,” Sherer said.

The king also displayed joy after being announced.

“I’m happy!” exclaimed Harold Burton McClaflin, a resident of the Laurels of New London.

McClaflin, who worked as a city employee before retiring, said his philosophy on life is to “live to the greatest.” He also received a lot of support after the pageant.

“It feels good,” the 85-year-old McClaflin said, adding that he was excited his accomplishment would be in the newspaper.

Area nursing homes and senior centers each selected a king and a queen for Thursday’s contest.

The other participants were George Morin and Evelyn Sweet (Bellevue Care Center), James Depinet and Nadine Kelley (Gaymont Nursing Center), Eileen Veronica Phiefer (Laurels of New London), David Dallas and Hellen Shaffer (Norwalk Memorial Home), John Stanley (Pristine Senior Living), Carlo Robustellini and Vonda Spiegel (Senior Center in Norwalk), Jim and Sandra Ruth Heffley (Senior Center in Willard), Doug Arnold and Fannie Burke (Twilight Gardens) and David Polachek and Bernadine Stout (Willows at Willard).

Other senior day activities included bingo and music by Jimmy Bilgen.