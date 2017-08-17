Seniors honored today at fair

The day, sponsored by The Willows at Willard, includes one-cent admission for seniors.

Highlights include senior activities beginning at 10 a.m., the Senior King and Queen Contest at 10:30 a.m. Veteran’s Pavilion and the small livestock sale at 6 p.m. in the Pickworth Judging Pavilion.

Motocross and quad races will be held at the Huron County Fair at 7 p.m. today at the grandstand. General admission to this event is free. Box and track/pit seating costs $5.

Quad and bike classes are available for riders of all ages and experience. Classes include: dirt bike/motocross; heavy (experienced riders); light (beginning riders); mini-junior (60 and under); mini-senior (65 to 110 years); Dash for Cash; ATV; 4-stroke; woodsman — beginning riders; open; and mini. No utility ATVs are allowed.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice beginning at 6. A mandatory riders’ meeting will follow practice.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70-percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. The high will be in the mid 80s, with a low around 70.

The wet weather could spell trouble for the Motocross races, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., as well as other fair activities.

Friday’s weather looks good for fair activities, however, with partly sunny skies. On Saturday, the fair’s final day, there is a 40-percent chance of rain. The high both days will be around 80, while the lows will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday was Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans were charged only a penny for admission, and free bean soup was served to them in the afternoon.

Fair Board Vice President Dick Wiles said he thinks it’s “fantastic” that there is a day at the fair dedicated to veterans.

“Hats off to the veterans,” he said. “They put their lives on the line for the freedom we have to come to a fair like this. It’s nice to be able to give them a break.”

Larry Wetzel, an Olena resident who served in the Army for two years and in the National Guard for 10 years, said veterans day at the fair “is great.”

Tuesday was Kids Day. Everyone was admitted for free until 3 p.m.

The paid attendance after 3 p.m. was 5,824, which is better than last year’s total 5,673 on that day.

Fair official Barney Bacon said “it went quite well.”

“It was the best free day that we’ve had,” fair official Ruth Swander added.