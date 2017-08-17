Bean soup tradition gets local veterans together

Huron County Veterans Services commissioner John Cook said the soup has been a tradition since after World War II.

“We call it bean soup, because that’s the old tradition,” said Cook.

The tradition, however, is about a lot more than just soup. A recent study by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs found that roughly 20 veterans commit suicide per day in the United States.

With that statistic in mind, Cook said that bean soup is largely just about getting veterans together within the community.

Cook said he thinks outcomes like suicide are more likely when “people don’t come out and associate with other people.”

“They just hide behind a bottle of booze or a bottle of pills,” he said. The importance of the bean soup tradition, Cook said, is to get veterans together to communicate and talk to each other.

It’s important for veterans to have the opportunity to “find someone to talk to who has been through the same situations they have,” he said.

Cook also said he thinks the high national suicide rates could be related to the way veterans are treated when they return home.

“Serving in Vietnam, we got treated badly coming back,” he said. Still, he said he doesn’t remember there being as many suicides as there are now. “It’s very serious,” he added.

Cook said the Huron County Veterans Services offers a variety of services for veterans in the area, including financial assistance for those who have “fallen on hard times.” Although he said the county does not offer services specifically for mental health, they are able to direct veterans to a variety of resources.

“The main thing is to get them into the office to get help,” he added.

Cook said more often than not, veterans aren’t even aware of the services that are offered to them.

In reference to the national suicide rate for veterans, Cook said “one a day is too many.” He looked around at the veterans gathered under the pavilion; talking, laughing and sharing a meal together.

“We’ve got to do something,” he said, “and that’s what this is.”

The Huron County Veteran’s Service Commission is located at 130 Shady Lane Dr. For more information, contact: 419-668-4150 or info@huroncountyvets.com