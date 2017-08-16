Woman says ride malfunction left boys stranded in air

The mishap caused the children to be stuck on the ride, she said, adding that assistance was needed to remove them. They were not harmed.

Callie Ward said people should be aware “the rides are not put together very well.”

Fair officials did not have information about the incident but reaffirmed the rides are safe.

Ward said her two elementary school-aged grandsons were taken to the fair by their mother to ride some rides when the incident happened on “one of the highest rides” at the fair. While Ward said she wasn’t sure the ride was called, she described it as having “big cages that spin around.”

“My two grandsons were in (one of) the cages that spins around,” she said. “As it’s up in the air, the cable broke.”

The ride stopped running at that point.

“My grandchildren were up in there for quite a long time and the only way they were able to get them down was the carnival workers had to pull on the cables by hand to get my grandchildren down. Who knows if the actual compartment they were in, just a round cage, could have fallen to the ground or anything.”

Ward said she was especially concerned because of what happened in Columbus in late July. A ride malfunction killed one person and injured several others on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair.

“It seems pretty unsafe out there,” she said.

Fair board officials on Wednesday afternoon had no information about the incident.

“We have not heard anything about it,” board vice president Dick Wiles said. “I’ll see if there’s anything else, what I can find out about it. Since nobody’s heard about it, I will check with the ride operators too.”

Wiles encourages fairgoers to report issues to fair officials immediately, rather than “going to someone else first” so problems can be resolved as soon as possible.

The fair office closes at 8 p.m., but there are 33 board members with red shirts or hats throughout the park whom guests can approach with any issues, he added.

“I recommend they get a hold of a fair board director or the sheriff and let someone know right away and we can handle it from there,” Wiles said. “Because now we’re just going, ‘Hey, we had a cable break and they pulled kids off. Was it here? Why didn’t we know about it?’”

The vice president said he still feels the Huron County Fair is a safe, family-friendly place, adding the local fair doesn’t have any of the “super spectacular” rides that could pose more of a danger.

“The state inspector was here and went over all the rides Monday,” he said. “They’re here every year Monday and give us a number if we have any problems that we can call. We have not heard anything, so we didn’t call them.”

The fair feature rides operated by Bates Amusement Inc.

Bob Morgan, fair board president, has worked with Bates for more than 20 years.

“I feel confident in our rides people,” Morgan told the Reflector prior to the fair. “They’ve done a good job over the years.”

“They’re a reputable company,” he added. “They take care of their equipment. I’m sure after what happened (in Columbus) they’ll be inspecting them even closer.”