Hard work pays off for new Horse king and queen

On Monday afternoon, Trailblazer 4-H member Leslie Burton emerged as the winner of the crown following several rigorous steps, including fundraising, interviews, a written test and an oral test. Burton, 18, is the daughter of Carrie and Wendell Burton.

Morgan Ludey, 18, daughter of Dawn and Tony, was crowned first runner-up. She is from the Rocking-Hs.

Andrew Rose, 18, of the Desperados and son of Darrell and Holly Rose, was the only king contestant. He still had to put in a lot of hard work — years of it, in fact.

“My pony is a bit of a snot, so we’ve been practicing for a while,” he said.

“We got him when he was a little potato pony — it’s what we called him. He sat in a field and didn’t do anything until we got him, so we’ve been working him up since I was a pipsqueak and was just 2 1/2-feet tall or so.”

Rose also was crowned the 2015 horse council king. He said earning these titles made his 4-H career exciting and “well worth it.”

“When you try and put everything into it, to have it come out like this, it’s well worth it,” he said.

Burton agreed.

“It was really cool,” she said. “I didn’t really know what to expect but I just went out there and tried my best. It’s really a great way to end my 4-H career.”

The 18-year-old said she had months of preparation behind the afternoon’s crowning.

“Really, it’s just working with your horse,” she said.

“I studied like two weeks in advance with our book. Then you have to write an essay; I practiced in front of my mom. There was a lot to do. Last time I tried out for royalty, it was as a princess and now this is my last year of 4-H, so I figured, ‘Why not?’ It was kind of a challenge at the time considering I was a senior and I had a lot going on with my graduation party and graduation, but I fit it in.”

Burton plans to attend Cornerstone University, an independent, non-denominational Christian university in Grand Rapids, Mich., where she will major in exercise science and run track. She plans to continue to attend open horse shows with her mom.

After finishing his senior year at South Central, Rose plans to attend North Central State College in Mansfield for mechanical engineering. He hopes to be an 4-H adviser after college.

Broncbusters 4-H members Jayden Zaleski, 14, and Ben Jamin, 13, were crowned the 2017 Horse Princess and Prince. Zaleski is the daughter of Melissa Dillion and Ryan Zaleski. Jamin is the son of Martin and Kelly.