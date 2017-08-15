Free fair admission until 3 p.m.

That means admission is free for everyone until 3 p.m.

Kid’s Day activities will take place throughout the grounds, including the heritage area and by the expo building.

A children’s tractor pull will take place at noon at the Pickworth building. Beginning at 1 p.m., Foundation Church will conduct free games and crafts in the Pickworth building.

Professor Bubble Maker will be strolling the grounds throughout the day. In the evening, he will perform his light-bubble show.

Lee Germain & Judy will entertain on stage with their magic act at heritage area entrance, with several shows today.

Other activities today include 4-H horse shows and other judgings, the 4-H King & Queen Contest beginning at at 6:30 p.m. and the Cheer Bonanza, also at 6:30 p.m. but in the Grandstand. Matt Goodrich will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Veteran’s Pavilion. All of those events are free.

Other evening entertainment includes the CMFCS pie auction and ReMax hot air balloon rides.