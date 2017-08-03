Imagine Norwalk to feature more high school bands Friday

Main Street certainly won’t have any less entertainment, though. In fact, Lynn Berry from the Norwalk Area Art Council (NAAC) said they’re hoping for more.

She’s particularly excited to continue to feature the community’s youth. At the last Imagine Norwalk event, the NAAC held a princess and superhero parade, inviting all young ones to come dressed as their favorite characters and march down Main Street with live versions of Cinderella, Jasmine, Captain America and others.

This Friday will feature teens.

“We have a lot of high school bands coming this time,” Berry said.

Organizers have a plan to give these young musicians good exposure.

“We’re going to put them out all along the streets in the empty spots, rather than put them inside the stores,” Berry said. “They’re mostly just amateurs that want to be heard and sing their music to someone that wants to listen.”

Buzz the Ave., an old car show that “buzzed” down Main Street, was such a success that requests were made to have the show at all of the year’s remaining Imagine nights as well.

“That’s a really great edition,” Berry said. “So the antique cars, or even just your (regular) cars if you want to bring them, will be welcome to come from 6 to 9 p.m. and there will be a DJ at Suhr Park doing cruising time music too.”

Chistie Lane Industries will be at the event, raising money for the Huron County Humane Society and Second Chance K-9 Sanctuary with “Dog Days of Summer.” All are invited to come check out 16W, play games and pick up some homemade dog treats and ice cream sandwiches. All proceeds will go to benefit HCHS and Second Chance.

In addition to the music, a few of the businesses will be doing sidewalk sales and some even will hold special sales — including When Pigs Fly, which will have a 20-percent off sale during the event. Sometimes musicians are stationed inside stores, too, to provide local music for shoppers.

Below is a full schedule, which is subject to change:

All evening: Lemonade from the Norwalk Area United Fund celebrating 140 years

5 to 6 p.m.: Denny Frey at When Pigs Fly

6 to 9 p.m.: Buzz The Ave at Surh Park with DJ sounds at Suhr Park

• Luther Trammell on Courthouse steps

• Free face painting by Amazing Moments Event Planning and by Entertainment Event Planning & Entertainment at Surh Park.

• Christie Lane Industries fundraiser at 16W

6 p.m.: Kevin Lee Obermeyer at New Direction Design & Marketing

• Denny Frey with street magic

• Chris Castle at Arter Home Furnishings

• Carlyle Smith at Freight House Pub & Grill

6:30 p.m.: Don Mossman and Chrissy at Berry's Restaurant patio

• Ben Holidaa at When Pigs Fly

• Sid Jordan at Amez Boutique

Other performers include: Jason Justj, Steven Webster, Matthew Beebe and Bryce Absher.

Many vendors will be displaying as well, including: Area Art League, Thirty-One Gifts, Mary-Kay, Avon, homemade jewelry, gluten free treats, Kettle corn, Photography, shops open, Norwalk Kiwanis Club, Playhouse Square, Restore Norwalk sidewalk sales and other musicians.