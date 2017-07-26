At least one dead after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

Some of the victims were thrown from the Fire Ball ride around 7:20 p.m., Battalion Chief Steve Martin, a spokesman for the Columbus Fire Division, told the Columbus Dispatch. One person thrown from the ride was killed, five were in critical condition and two others were in stable condition.

Video shared on Twitter and YouTube shows the moment the incident occurred; where as the ride swings up, a row of seats breaks off and falls to the ground.

One of the injured was a 13-year-old child, according to NBC4.

The Ohio State Fair issued a statement on Twitter saying, "There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available."

The fair opened Wednesday and runs until Aug. 6.

___

(c)2017 The Bradenton Herald (Bradenton, Fla.)

Visit The Bradenton Herald (Bradenton, Fla.) at www.bradenton.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.