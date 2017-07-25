'Hometown Sounds and Craft Beer Fest' to kick off Ohio State Fair

The event will feature a free concert from Ohio artists billed “Hometown Sounds” including McGuffey Lane, Erica Blinn and Colin Gawel & The League Bowlers at 7 pm, and the opportunity to try craft beers from across the state starting at 4 pm.

Twelve breweries from across Ohio will be pouring their brews at the fest. To best represent the entire state of Ohio, fair officials have selected two breweries from each of the six regions of Ohio.

The breweries include:

Black Cloister – Toledo

Columbus Brewing Co. – Columbus

Great Lakes – Cleveland

Fat Head’s – Cleveland

Jackie O’s – Athens

MadTree – Cincinnati

Maumee Bay – Toledo

Four String Brewing – Columbus

Rhinegeist – Cincinnati

Warped Wing – Dayton

Yellow Springs – Dayton

Little Fish Brewing – Athens

Each brewery will bring two craft beers to showcase – for a total of 24 different beers. Beer will be served by TIPS certified servers while representatives from each brewery will engage with patrons.

The beer tasting will begin at 4 pm and the fest will feature a free live concert from “Hometown Sounds: McGuffey Lane with Erica Blinn and Colin Gawel & The League Bowlers” in the WCOL Celeste Center at 7 p.m. During the concert, craft beer will be served and tasting tickets will be accepted. Patrons can purchase 10 tickets for $20; each ticket buys a 3-ounce pour. The first 1,500 individuals will receive a complimentary commemorative 5-ounce tasting mug. More information is available at www.ohiostatefair.com/craftbeer.

The Ohio Expo Center hosts the fair. With a spectacular midway, big-name entertainment, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior fair shows in the nation, the 2017 Ohio State Fair will run Wednesday to Aug. 6

Tickets at the gate for people between the ages of 13 and 59 cost $10. Seniors age 60 or older and children ages 5 to 12 pay $8. Admission is free for children younger than 5. Advance sale admission tickets cost $6. For more information, call 1-888-OHO-EXPO or visit ohiostatefair.com.