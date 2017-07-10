Huron County Fair office opens

The fair office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning July 17. Fair books will be available. All entries must be in by July 31.

The fair board has been busy clearing the new land north of the grounds. Long hours on Saturdays and after-work hours by several volunteer board members have made this possible. The land has been fenced in with new chain link fencing, and the plan is, weather permitting, to be used for additional West Lot parking.

Bob Gates has put in endless hours improving the two permanent food booths and other building improvements.

New permanent benches have been ordered, enabling fair officials to leave them out through the year. These will have memory plaques if anyone wants to donate them.

The schedule for this year’s fair includes:

Monday: Don Tester Ford, Lincoln, Vespa Day, with Tucker Beathard, new country artist, singing “Momma & Jesus,” “Fight Like Hell” and more of his hits.

Tuesday: Mercy Healthcare Day, free till 3 p.m., Kids’ Day, Cheer Bonanza in the evening

Wednesday: Fisher-Titus Medical Center Day, Veterans’ Day, OSTPA Tractor Day

Thursday: Gaymont Nursing Center Day, Senior Citizens’ Day, activities in Pickworth Building at 9 a.m., Senior King & Queen contest at 10 a.m., bingo at 1 p.m., Jimmy Bilgen at 3 p.m., Motocross in evening

Friday: Janotta & Herner/Firelands Fabrication Day, $1 off admission with canned good donation for Salvation Army, Rough Truck in evening

Saturday: Marett Unlimited Day, Demo Derby in evening

Sunshine Monkeys will return, along with Professor Bubble Maker, and a magic act with Lee Germain & Judy will be on stage several times a day at the Heritage entrance. Be sure to visit the Heritage area with daily demonstrations, featuring their homemade cookies.

A Huron County Fair preview guide will be published by the Norwalk Reflector in August and included in an issue of the newspaper.