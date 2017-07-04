logo

2017 Fourth of July

Fourth of July parade winners announced!

• Jul 4, 2017 at 4:01 PM

This year’s parade winners were (first place winners listed first, then runners-up):

 

Best commercial float

* Lady Paw’s Grooming

* Gary Bauer (Piney Paradise)

 

Civic float

* Scott Shadwick

* Relay for Life

 

Marching unit (includes color guards, excludes school bands)

* Spirit of ‘76

* American Legion

 

Antique Autobmobile

* Jim Grover

* Jerry and Roberta Gormley

 

Most unusual entry

* Norwalk Music Fest

* Rockstar Concrete

 

Horse unit

* Budweiser Clydesdale

* Huron County Showstoppers

 

Drill unit

* Norwalk High School

* NorthStar

 

Clown

* Fritz the Clown

* Elaine Stieber

 

Fire company

* F.O.O.L.S.

* Hook and Ladder — Norwalk

 

Best Theme unit

* Children of the American Revolution

* Olde Time Wrestling

 

Best Church float

* Norwalk Baptist

* Foundation Church

 

Best Truck unit

* Coles energy

* O.D.O.T.

 

Best Business float

* Norwalk Furniture

* Corrigan Kettle Corn

 

Best Youth float

* Lefty Grove

* D.A.R.E.

