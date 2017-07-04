Fourth of July parade kicks off 'best festival of the summer'

Thousands lined in front of the stores and houses, down from Main Street to the Huron County Fairgrounds, where festivities began doe a community-wide observance, starting off with a bang with the 47th annual Fourth of July parade.

Judges selected first- and second-place winners for 14 different categories, but the entry that received the most applause and cheers from the crowd was the Budweiser’s Clydesdales, which trotted decked in bells, pulling the signature red beer wagon.

Delilah, 5-year-old daughter of Patrick and Danielle Moody, of Willard, said she had a few favorites.

“I really like the pink truck that came at the end,” she said. “It was pretty. ... And I really liked the puppies and the horses.”

Delilah’s sister Peyton’s favorite was catching “a lot of candy.”

“It was wonderful parade,” Danielle Moody said. “Good thing for community and it’s just a great way to celebrate how wonderful of an area we live in. That we have something for the whole family to do on the Fourth of July.”

“And it’s a great way to celebrate the independence that the armed forces have worked so hard to give us and protect,” Patrick Moody said.

The family agreed this year’s parade and festivities brought “a lot more people” than years past.

“This is one of the best, if not the best festivals of the summer where you can come out with your family and enjoy the community with all the people and actives,” Danielle said. “And great way to get summer started.”