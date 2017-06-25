Much to do at Greenwich Firemen's Festival

Daily events include an ox roast, amusements and rides, live music, concessions, games, bingo, softball tournament, and Friends of the Library book sale.

“It’s a way the fire department can raise money so we don’t have to ask the people for money with taxes,” said 2nd Lt. David Bute, who has been with the district since 1989 and festival chairman since 1994.

Scheduled events include:

Friday, June 30:

Noon: Gates open

6 p.m.: Introduction of queen and her court

6 p.m.: Truck pull

7 p.m.: Live music with Departure - Journey and Classic Rock Band

Saturday, July 1:

7 to 10 a.m.: Pancake breakfast

11 a.m.: Parade

2 p.m.: Kids’ Sawdust Scramble

2 p.m.: St. Vincent LifeFlight helicopter

4 p.m.: Friends of the Library basket auction

6 p.m.: Tractor pull

7 p.m.: Live music with Quickshine

Sunday, July 2:

7 to 9:30 a.m.: Pancake breakfast

10 a.m.: Church service under the big tent

1:30 p.m.: Pedal pull

6 p.m.: Demolition derby

7 p.m.: Live music with the County Line Band

Fireworks to follow demo

For general information, call 419-752-5082; demo, 419-577-7028; parade: 419-541-6383; softball, 419-921-4114; truck pull, 419-921-5102; and tractor pull, 419-681-2431.