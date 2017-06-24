Greenwich planning bicentennial celebration

In honor of this fact, the Greenwich Ohio Area Historical Society (GAHS) presents its Bicentennial Celebration Thursday, June 29 and Monday, July 3, bracketing the dates of the Fireman’s Festival, June 30 through July 2.

All bicentennial events will take place on the festival stage behind the Fireman’s Festival tent and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with The Small Town Singers providing musical entertainment.

At 6:15 p.m. Clark Hunger, president of GAHS and emcee for the event, will welcome everyone, and the opening ceremony will follow. Speakers will be Ron Zoz, Roberta Ronk, Martha Grimm and Jennie Ebinger. Entertainment will be provided by the Lamoreaux Sisters and Bicentennial Queen Tami Ledford.

On Monday, the closing ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. and include a variety of musical selections. A light supper will be available both evenings.

A book containing memories and history of the 200 years, “Greenwich Area 1817-2017 Bicentennial,” will be available for $5. The GAHS also appreciates donations of Greenwich memorabilia and money.

Besides Hunter, GAHS officers are Larry Figley, vice president; Christine Mills, secretary; Ronk, treasurer; and Alfred Oney, Ebinger and Zoz, trustees. The GAHS museum is located near the site of the old Greenwich High School on New Street, south of SR 224, and its curator is Chuck Magill. For more information, go to www.greenwichahs.org.