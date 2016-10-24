Mutants, Spider-Man and Harley Quinn — oh my!

“I think it’s awesome,” said the Huron woman, who applied the makeup to her son’s face, which transformed him into the Clown Prince of Crime as played by actor Jared Leto in “Suicide Squad.”

Woody said she her son Jacob normally is a quiet and introverted, so when he dresses up as Batman’s infamous archenemy, it’s “his way of expressing himself” and brings him out of his shell.

The first time Woody did her son’s Joker makeup it took her about an hour and she used a photo reference. Now, she said she has the process down and doing the makeup takes about 45 minutes.

Dressed in a Joker-esque purple jacket, Jacob Woody arched one of his eyebrows each time his photo was taken Saturday at the Halloween Comic Con and Game Convention.

“I have always been a fan of the Joker,” said the Huron High School student who attends EHOVE Career Center in its Fast Forward program. “As I got older, people told me, ‘You look like that.’”

About 600 fans attended the first-ever Halloween Comic Con.

“I definitely know we we will be doing this again next year,” said David Baum, who organized the convention.

“We definitely exceeded our expectations,” added the owner of The POP Shop in Sandusky and who would have been happy if 500 people attended.

“My goal was to make sure the customers were happy, but also make sure the vendors are happy. There’s no show without the vendors,” Baum said. “After talking to everyone, I haven’t had any negative feedback. I have had constructive criticism to make it better.”

In these tough economic times and during a highly contested election season, Baum said he he wanted the convention to be a release and escape for people. He envisions the Halloween Comic Con marking the unofficial end of summer in the Sandusky area.

“Everybody came and had fun,” Baum added.

