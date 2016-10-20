Weekend family fun planned for Downtown Norwalk

The morning kicks off with the city-favorite Pet ‘N’ Pup Parade where children and families are invited to dress up in their best costumes, along with the dog, cat, donkey or whichever pet they so choose, and march down Main Street. A story with more details about the parade is posted on this website.

The entertainment continues with an Autumn spin on Imagine Norwalk — Imagine Harvest, which will begin at 11 a.m. with the start of the Pet ‘N’ Pup Parade. Live music will follow from noon to 3 p.m., performed by Calen Savidge.

“We’ll have some craft vendors and a couple of food trucks — Jimmy’s Funnel Cakes and Timber’s,” said Erin Smetzer, event chair for Norwalk Jaycees who are putting on the Imagine event.

“I believe there’s going to be cider and coffee and they usually do snow cones and there’s craft and artisan vendors,” she added. “And we’ll have two Lu La Roe vendors there, the clothing that everyone is excited about. We’re also going to have someone there selling pumpkins and fall decor.”

The Jaycees are hoping for a good turnout with the collaboration.

“Hopefully it’ll be bigger people-wise,” she said. “With the Pet ‘N’ Pup Parade, that will draw more people. ... and shops should still be open. It’s a very family-friendly community event. Obviously the Pet ‘N’ Pup Parade and the music is family-friendly. It’s nice to get families out and getting that community involvement and some of the Christmas shopping done.”