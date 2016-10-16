Here is your trick-or-treat schedule

Many local communities will hold trick-or-treat events on the actual holiday. Others have opted for a weekend day.

Here’s a list of the local times schedules:

Norwalk: Trick-or-treat will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Bellevue: Trick-or-treat will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. The parade will lineup at 5:30 p.m. ICS parking lot, begin at 6 and will end at the Railroad Museum.

Greenwich: Trick-or-treat will be 5 to 6 p.m., with a parade and treats beginning at the Junior high school at 6:30.

Monroeville: Trick or Treat will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 with the annual parade beginning at 3 p.m. in front of the school located and ending at the Huron River Joint Fire District station on Monroe St. where a costume judging will begin.

Milan: Trick-or-treat will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. (Rain date is 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1.) Milan Museum’s Pumpkin Palooza begin at 5 p.m., costume contest at 5:30 and an outdoor movie at 7.

New London: Trick-or-Treat will be 4 to 5 p.m. with the New London Rotary Club’s parade taking place at 6 p.m. downtown.

Sandusky: Downtown Sandusky will hold its trick-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and a citywide trick-or-treat will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Cedar Point will hold it trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

Wakeman: Trick or treat will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oct. 30.

Willard: Trick-or-treat will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Costume judging will be at 7 p.m. the Park Snowmobile. (Rain date is Nov. 1.)