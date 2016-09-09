All hail a new queen!

Edison High School senior Olivia Blatnik was selected to bear the crown for the next year on Saturday, upholding the village’s good name and spreading the word of the Milan Melon Festival.

Along with seven other hopefuls she went to interviews, sessions on how to act like royalty, answered questions before an audience and other means of preparation any future queen of Milan would be expected to do. Along with her first and second attendants, Lauren Wolf and Madison Moyer, respectively, they were chosen as the best candidates to represent Thomas Edison’s birthplace throughout the state.

For Blatnik, 18, this was a dream come true.

“This feeling is just extremely incredible,” she said.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little girl. I’ve looked up on stage to all the other girls when I was little. I’d always wanted to do that. And I’m so excited to honor Milan, Ohio. It means great honor and I really take pride it in. It’s such an honor.”

Blatnik takes over for the 2015 Milan Melon Festival queen, Jordan Davis.

While Blatnik holds the title, she hopes to accomplish a couple of things, and have a good time doing it.

“I hope to share that our festival is just amazing and to spread the good news of it and also meet a lot of new girls and have an amazing year with my court,” she said.

Getting to this point though wasn’t always the easiest for Blatnik though. She admitted there were times she wondered if would make it.

“The hardest part was probably getting up on stage in front of everybody and keeping my cool and staying positive,” she said. “There was all kind of thoughts of (not being chosen) and I’m just blessed that I got through.”

Blatnik, who hopes to major in the medical field after she graduates, said the journey was worth it.

“My favorite part was getting to be up stage with all of these beautiful girls and all of my friends,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”

* * *

Here are biographies for all of the constants:

Lauren Wolf is being escorted by her father, Gary Wolf. She is the daughter of Gary and Christine Wolf. Adam, her only sibling, is currently playing baseball for the University of Louisville. Lauren is a former gymnast and cheerleader. She is a two-year varsity letterman in volleyball and a three-year letterman in softball. In softball she has been awarded golden glove, golden bat, honorable mention first team SBC, second team all-district and participated on the Unacrciass All Star Team. Lauren also has been a part of 4-H, Key Club, French Club, SALT leadership club, National Honor Society and choir. Hobbies of hers include traveling with her family, playing with her dog and staying active. Lauren is currently attending BGSU Firelands and EHOVE Career Center where she is studying exercise science and rehab therapy. She hopes to further her education the that field to become a physical therapist in the future. Lauren is sponsored by Wolf Orthodontics.

Emily Deluga is being escorted by her father John Deluga. She is the daughter of John and Lynn Deluga. Emily has ran cross country for five years. She was a member of the golf team for one year. She is a member of the National Honor Society, French National Honors Society, French Club and Interact Club. She is a volunteer at NOMS Healthcare Center and Huron County Humane Society. She currently attends BGSU Firelands. Emily is employed at Quarry Hill Orchards in Berlin Heights. She has one sibling, Ryan. In Emily’s free time she enjoys going to the beach, supporting her school’s athletic teams, working out and spending time with her friends. Emily plans to attend Cleveland State University. Emily is sponsored by Frederick Architecture.

Hailey Stoll is being escorted by her father Nick Stoll. She is the daughter of Amy Kerns and Nck Stoll. Hailey has four siblings, Trevor, Tristan, Taylor and Jacob. She played basketball, runs cross country, and plays softball. She received the Golden Glove, the Golden Bat, and the Queen of the Diamond award. She was also voted team captain for the upcoming softball season. Hailey is member of the Spanish club. She plays for the American Legion Post 83 softball team. Hailey assists in running the youth softball open gyms. During the summer, she goes to her grandparents’ house to work at her grandfather’s corn stand and she babysits. Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends and playing sports. Hailey plans on furthering her education and playing softball in college. Hailey is sponsored by Petal Pushers by Mandy.

Olivia Blatnik is being escorted by her father Dan Blatnik. Olivia is the daughter of Lisa and Dan Blatnik. She has twin sisters Deana and Danielle, age 13, and a brother Luke, 9. In her free time she enjoys making memories with family and friends. Her activities include Teen Leadership Corps, Key Club, Interact Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, youth group, Sunday School Assistant, volleyball, cheerleading and softball. At work you will find her babysitting, cleaning houses or landscaping. Her future plans include attending college and majoring in the medical field. Olivia is sponsored by Milan Inn-Tiques.

Jessica Graves is being escorted by her father Greg Graves. She is the daughter of Sandy and Greg Graves. She is involved in drama club, band, tennis, French club, National Honor Society and her youth group. She frequently volunteers at the Huron County Humane Society. Jessica plans to go to Northwestern University with a major in psychology. She has one brother, David. If you can’t find her she is probably reading a book somewhere. Jessica is sponsored by Gibson’s Gardens.

Abigail Geason is escorted by her father, Jeff Geason. She is the daughter of Rhonda and Jeff Geason. She has one brother Samuel who is 20. She attends EHOVE Career Center for Cosmetology where she is involved in skillsUSA and National Technical Honors Society. She is also involved in Varsity E Club, and is class secretary. She also teaches children’s church at The Chapel and is a camp counselor for camp invention. Abigail works at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course. In her free time, she enjoys playing with her hedgehog, Elliot, doing hair and makeup and spending time with younger kids. In the future, she plans to attend barber college to take over her father’s barber shop, Sipe’s Hair Shop, and then open up her own salon shortly after. Abigail is sponsored by Sipe’s Hair Shop.

Shay Risner is escorted by her father, Brandon Risner. She is the daughter of Brandon and Tara Risner. Shay has a 21-year-old brother, Dallas and a 9-year-old sister Lilly. Shay enjoys playing golf and running track. She is employed at Huron pizza house. Shay is a two-year member of the teen leadership corporation. In her free time, Shay enjoys baking (especially chocolate cake) and spending time with her “BFF” Grace. In the future Shay hopes to open her own a bakery. Shay is sponsored by Jim’s Pizza Box.

Madison Moyer is escorted by her father Mike Moyer. She is the daughter of Mike and Tracey Moyer. She is seventeen years old and is a senior at Edison High School. Madison is involved in National Honor Society, French Club, Key Club, Math Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Peer tutoring, Student Council President, Student Athlete Leadership Team, Cross Country, Basketball, Track and AAU basketball. Her hobbies include spending time with her friends and family, babysitting and playing fetch with her dog Bubba. Ten years from now Madison sees herself as a college graduate pursuing her choice career as a dentist, and starting a family. Madison has one brother, Owen, 19. Madison is sponsored by Smiley Automotive.