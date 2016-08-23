New Showman of Showmen: 'Very, very thrilling'

Martin, 17, of Attica, won the competition held Saturday in the Doug Wilson Building. The Seneca East High School junior is the son of Matt and Steph. His father was the Showman of Showmen in the early 1990s.

“Very, very thrilling,” said the younger Martin, who is the president of the Norwich Fun Bunch 4-H Club and a three-year member of the Seneca East FFA.

Elizabeth Philipps, of New London, earned second place. She is the daughter of Martin and Bonnie and is a member of the New London County Line Kids 4-H Club and the band. Philipps, who has been in 4-H for nine years, represented poultry Saturday.

In third was Annie Cummings, of Willard. She is the daughter of Stacy Chad and represented rabbits. Cummings, who showed her first sheep at age 6, is a Willard High School senior.

Martin, who represented sheep, said the rabbit was the most challenging animal to show Saturday because he wanted to make sure he knew how to hold it and keep it calm.

“I messed up a little bit on a couple of the questions,” he said, adding the keys to handling tough questions are the process of elimination and using common sense. “I think that was the toughest part.”

To prepare, Martin said he tried to find “the most knowledgable people he knew in each breed.” The contestants showed and were tested on the following animals: Pigs, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, beef, sheep, dairy and goats.

Besides sheep, Martin’s next favorite animal to show is pigs — a breed he showed for many years before changing his focus.

“I was pretty confident in my abilities,” said the seemingly modest Martin, who learned a lot from his father and family through the years. “I’ve been around livestock my whole life.”

Despite all that experience, he said he wasn’t expecting to have his name called as the Showman of Showmen.

“I was hoping my name would be called,” added the teenager, who is involved in student council, football, wrestling, track and baseball at Seneca East.

Martin’s smiling father said he is “very proud” of his son’s most recent accomplishment.

“It means a lot because showmanship is always something we’ve prided ourselves on,” he said, noting that showmanship reveals one’s knowledge and ability with various animals.

“Fundamentals are always the same,” said the older Martin, who revealed the biggest tip for Showman of Showmen he gave his son.

“Keep your focus and give God the glory because that’s where we get our talents,” he said.