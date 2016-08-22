Flintstones, violent goat, tall sunflower visit fair as best dressed

The animals and handler costume contest originally started more than 40 years ago, but only included cattle. Now, the just-for-fun event presents all species and handlers a nice way to unwind after a week full of hard work and shows.

Friday, like many of the years before it, saw some very original and very thoughtful costumes, like a violent goat duo, as well as a few favorites, such as fairy princess. This year, though, had a new category the showers could vie for.

In addition to the best of show and most original trophies, there was a new crowd favorite winner as well, where the audience was asked to applaud for their favorite costumes. The loudest cheer wins.

That honor went to none other than four year best dressed champion Dylan Hickman, 19, of the Blockbusters 4-H group, who came with his 24-year-old miniature horse, Nevada. The pair came convincingly dressed as Fred Flintstone and his pet dinosaur Dino, a costume Hickman said his mother made herself.

Hickman said for him, the Flintstones were an obvious choice for a costume.

“It’s from the Flintstones — they’re a classic,” he said.

This was a special year for Hickman, being his last in 4-H. He was glad he was able to finish out his winning streak strong.

“It feels nice (to win my last show),” he said. “It feels good to go out with a bang.”

Best of show went to Brailey Key, 9, daughter of Terra Howard, from the Classy Clovers and her goat, Buddy. Buddy wore a cardboard sign that read “Goat for sale. Good with kids.” while Brailey walked beside him as evidence with her arm in a sling, missing tooth and black eye and bandaged head as props.

“He’s already been jumping on me a lot, so it just came to me,” she said of how she and her mother came up with the idea. “It only took me a few minutes to get ready.”

When asked if she thought Buddy was still her friend after a week at fair together Brailey said “only about 50 percent.”

Kaitlynn Olak, 14, daughter of Kathy Olak, and her llama won the most original trophy for coming as a gardener and a sunflower.

“I just kind of thought of it. He was brown so I just kind of thought it’d be good if he was a sunflower,” Kaitlynn said. “It took probably about half an hour. We bought some of it and then some of it we already had at home.”

Olak said she was happy with her trophy, stating it was the category she was shooting for winning.

“It feels pretty good,” the Huron County Clover 4-H member said.