Hamlin-Fleming

The bride-elect is the daughter of Kathy and Gene Hamlin, of Norwalk. She is a 2005 graduate of Norwalk High School and a 2007 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is a certified medical coder with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The groom-elect is the son of Bruce and the late Esther Fleming, of LaRue. He graduated from Elgin High School in 2008, from Marion Technical College in 2011, and from Franklin University in 2017. He is a tier two technical support specialist at About Time Software, Inc. in Worthington.

The couple will wed Oct. 28 at Deer Ridge Golf Club in Bellville.