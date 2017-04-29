Schwartz-Ryan

The bride-elect is the daughter of Tom and Debbie Schwartz, of Centerville. She graduated from Centerville High School in 2004, from Bowling Green State University in 2008, and from Case Western Reserve University in 2010. She is a social worker at SourcePoint in Delaware.

The groom-elect is the son of Linda Ryan, of Monroeville, and the late Michael Ryan. He is a 2008 graduate of Monroeville High School and a 2011 graduate of Columbus State Community College. He is a registered veterinary technician at Capital Area Humane Society in Hilliard.

The couple met at Capital Area Humane Society in 2014 when Bonnie was an adoption’s counselor there and Jake was (and still is) a surgical vet tech in the medical department. They are planning an Oct. 7 wedding to be held in Waldo.