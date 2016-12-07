Eng-Ott/Gerdeman

The bride-elect is the daughter of Jude and Jeanette Ott, of Norwalk. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 2011 and from Shawnee State University in 2013. She is a dental hygienist at Discovery Dental in Shelby.

The groom-elect is the son of Jeff and Lisa Gerdeman, of Ottawa. He is a 2011 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School. He attended the University of Findlay and is currently in nursing school at Rhodes State. He is employed with Blanchard Valley Health System in Findlay.

The couple is planning a destination wedding to be held in the fall of 2018.