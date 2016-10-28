Wetzel and Eaken announce their engagement

Kimberly is the daughter of Charles and Nancy Eaken, of Lodi. She is a 2006 graduate of Cloverleaf Senior High School and a 2010 graduate of The University of Findlay where she double majored in biology and pre-veterinary medicine. Upon completing her bachelor’s degree, Kimberly attended the veterinary public health program at The Ohio State University where she completed her master’s degree in 2013. Kimberly is currently employed at the Bath and Body Works corporate office in Columbus.

Adam is the son of Scott and Lee Ann Wetzel, of Norwalk. He is a 2006 graduate of Norwalk High School and a 2010 graduate of Tiffin University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting. He is currently employed at Sandstone Financial Group, a subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial in Columbus.

The couple is planning an Aug. 26, 2017 wedding. The ceremony will take place at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Norwalk.