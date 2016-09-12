logo
Neiwert and Herner announce their engagement

• Today at 4:30 PM

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Barry and Barbara Neiwert, Bellevue, Idaho, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Neiwert, to Charlie Herner, son of Dawn Herner, of Norwalk, and Steve Herner, of Monroeville.

Jessica is a 2008 graduate of the Gemological Institute of America and is the owner/designer of Jessica Nei, in Seattle, Wash., designing custom fine jewelry collections and individual pieces. Charlie is a 2003 graduate of Monroeville High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. He has an associate’s degree from Terra Community College and is a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America. He is a partner and CADD designer in the firm, The Rephinery, in Seattle, Wash., which designs and produces high-end custom jewelry. Both Jessica and Charlie are award-winning jewelers.

An Oct. 1 wedding is planned in the Boulder Mountains of Idaho, with a reception on June 10, 2017, at the Riley Family Farm in Norwalk.

The couple plan to reside in Seattle, Wash., with their smoosh-faced kitty, Copper.

