The bride-elect, daughter of Kurt and Lahnie Reilly, will graduate in the spring of 2017 with a degree in marketing. She is employed at Smithfield Inn in Virginia.

The groom-elect is the son of Lyle and Suzanne Fisher. He graduated from Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I., in 2013. He is an executive chef in Norfolk, Va.

The couple will wed Nov. 12 at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church in Norwalk.