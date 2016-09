The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Lund, of Norwalk, and Kevin Moyer, of Maryland. She is a 2011 graduate of Norwalk High School and a 2015 graduate of Animal Behavior College. She is self-employed.

The groom-elect is the son of Jean and Russ Roth, of Norwalk. He is a 2009 graduate of Norwalk St. Paul High School and a 2012 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He is employed with Smith Paving.

The couple will wed Sept. 10 at Norwalk Alliance Church.