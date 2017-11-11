Vets honored with special program at Main Street School

Riley was one of the many veterans honored Friday morning at the annual Main Street School Veterans Day program. Veterans were treated to breakfast in the cafeteria and then to a program in the auditorium.

A panel of five vets was asked a number of questions about their time in the service, what they looked forward to most from home and about the relationships they have kept from their “brothers and sisters” over the year.

Members of the panel were:

• Brandon Alley, U.S. Army National Guard.

• Rebecca Bement, U.S. Army National Guard.

• Don Helton, U.S. Army.

• Dustin Kuhlman, U.S. Army.

• Emily Riley, U.S. Air Force.

Riley, the former Emily Gross, is a St. Paul High School graduate.

When she left for the Air Force Academy, she said one of the office assistants in the high school, Grace Whitehurst, gave her about 10 cards with a number of treats listed on each card. Whitehurst, who is famous for her baking, answered each time Emily send her one of the cards with a box of baked goods in the mail.

Helton, a Norwalk High School graduate, entered the service in 1974. He said the thing he looked forward to the most were the Norwalk Reflectors he received in the mail with stories about the Truckers’ run to the state football title that year under head coach Bob Hart.

The program opened with a presentation of the flags by Main Street students and veterans.

The national anthem was performed by the Norwalk High School Select Choir Ensemble and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Elijah Parabtani and Avery Hipp. Principal Dan Bauman gave the opening remarks and then Mateo Kraus read “What is Veterans Day?” Addyson O’Rork then read a poem, “Veterans Day.”

NHS students Elizabeth Ratliff, Sydney Smith, Mitchell Sommers and Ben Penrose reflected on their time spent with veterans in Washington and then asked questions to the panel. A letter by Cora Ours to the the vets was read by Mia Bundren, followed by the combined Main Street Choir and NHS Select Choir Ensemble with soloist Hunter MacFarland.

Bauman closed the program with his final thoughts on the day.