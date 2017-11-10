Willard accepts $497K bid for artificial turf on football field

Superintendent Jeff Ritz said the building for preschool through 12th grade came under budget by about $6 million. Based on the district and state’s share of the project, 67 percent of that money went back to the Ohio School Facilities Commission.

“The state gave us back about $2 million,” Ritz said. “We finished under budget. … So we were $6 million under budget approximately.

“We can only use that for construction … or repair existing structures,” the superintendent added, referring to the $2 million.

The school board decided to use the money for three projects: Building a bus garage, renovating the track and a renovation for the football field.

The track is located behind the new school building.

“Before Thanksgiving it should be finished,” Ritz said.

As of August, the plan was for the district to bid for new grass on the football field.

“Maumee Bay (Turf Center) was the lowest bid; it was $409,000,” Ritz said.

Later Maumee Bay came back with an additional bid — $497,000 for artifical turf. Ritz said the district decided to go with the second bid, which comes with an eight-year warranty for the turf.

“They will take care of it for eight years,” Ritz said. “They also will give us equipment for us to take care of it.”

The package from Maumee Bay, which is in Oregon, Ohio, also includes a new goal post and yard markers plus the installation of a new scoreboard. Ritz said Maumee Bay will donate half of the money for the scoreboard to the Willard athletic department, which will pay for the remainder through advertising.

Brad Morrison, of Maumee Bay Turf Center, couldn’t be reached for comment as of press time.

Another phase of the $2 million project is moving the district office from its present location, 110 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard, to the former kitchen area in the Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.