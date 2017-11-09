School work should be first priority

Since the beginning of my career as a teacher, I always have felt that October is a great month because students are learning, energized, and know the “ropes.”

The beginning of the new quarter also means the first report card has gone home to parents. Many children will be proud to show their hard work, whereas a few students may be a little apprehensive to show parents their grade cards. This will depend on how much time and effort children have placed on their studies. Many times it is easy to blame someone or something for poor grades in school.

As a former teacher, I often have heard students tell me they did not complete homework or get a project completed because of an after-school activity. I think it is wonderful when children are active and involved. It helps build character, social skills and many great qualities which help mold children into becoming upstanding adults. However, as parents, it is our job to remind our children that school is just as important and valued as a sport or activity.

I have heard the old adage of “you will play how you practice.” This is true in many regards.

If a child spends 10 minutes studying and fails the test then they have gotten out of it what they have put in, which amounts to not much effort. If we tell our children that school is important, we stress that good study habits are vital to the success of learning and we take the time to give or arrange for extra help, a child will reap the benefits of success. It is necessary for children to realize that even if there are numerous activities they want to partake in, school work must always come first.

I have my own four children ranging in age from 7 to 17 and it is not an easy task. As we all know, parenting has numerous rewards but there are some difficulties. I can recall a few times I have wanted to wave the white flag and surrender during the melt-down of my daughter doing math facts or my son who surprisingly needed a project done at the last minute. But the reality is, as parents, we cannot surrender. This is the time when we must roll up our sleeves and show our children the necessary coping skills to get through the adversity and work through the tough times.

When it comes to school and being successful, my children don’t participate in activities or sports if their grades don’t reflect what they are capable of. If school work is not done, activities can be set aside until they are earned.

In this humble educator’s opinion, activities, clubs, and sports are a privilege, whereas learning is a necessity for life. Students who are involved in numerous activities will need parental help with time management. This will ensure that children attend to all of their necessary responsibilities, while also being able to enjoy the privilege of extracurricular activities.

Local columnist Melissa Englert is the principal of Norwalk Catholic School elementary.