Smith named Edison student of month

Smith has been chosen for her contributions to Edison High School and the Berlin Heights and Milan communities.

Her school activities include: Firelands Challenge (team captain); National Honor Society (president); student council (vice president); Spanish Honor Society; Spanish Club (secretary, president); National Spanish Exam participant (received honor cord, silver medal, bronze medal and honorable mention in various years); Americanism Test contest winner; Math Club (secretary); Interact Club; Key Club; Student Athlete Leadership Team; EHS morning announcement crew member; Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference Ambassador; cheerleading (team captain, received Most Spirited Award); recipient of varsity sports letter and varsity academic letter.

Smith is in the process of finalizing her college choice, majoring in child and adolescent psychology. She would like to continue on to medical school to become a psychiatrist or pre-law studies specializing in international law. She is the daughter of Kevin and Missy Smith, of Milan