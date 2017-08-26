Zahler named assistant dean at BGSU Firelands

Working closely with leadership at both the Bowling Green and Firelands campuses, the assistant dean will supervise all admissions and student services functions of the College.

“This position will allow for a coordination of services and initiatives that, historically, has been difficult to achieve. I am confident that bringing these two units together under Megan’s leadership and expertise will yield immediate results,” BGSU Firelands Dean Andy Kurtz said.

Zahler has been at BGSU Firelands since 2013 when she was hired as the coordinator of career services. She most recently served as the interim director of strategic enrollment management, replacing long-time director Deborah Divers, who retired in February.

Prior to joining BGSU Firelands, Zahler was the associate director of the undergraduate division at The Wharton School in Philadelphia and coordinator of career services and student life at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Zahler earned a doctorate degree in higher education administration from Widener University in Chester, Pa., a master’s degree in higher education from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from The College of New Jersey in Ewing Township.