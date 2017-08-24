EHOVE school board makes various personnel moves

And in the same motion, board members employed Ben Smith, of Milan, as a full-time IT assistant for workforce grants effective Aug. 16.

Also, the board employed Jake Schlottag, of Bellevue, as a part-time adult education instructor on an as-needed basis from July 27 through June 30.

The board also employed the following local residents as 2017-2018 substitute teachers: Mary Kate Bodkin, of Milan; Jennifer Norman, of Bellevue; and Sheila Trimble, of Norwalk.

In other action, the board:

• Extended contract days and approved various professional leaves.

• Entered into a MOU agreement with Terra State to continue the College Access Advisor Program and approved the Ohio Policy Service Client Website Service Agreement with OSBA for the 2017-2018 school year.

• Appointed Ben Chaffee as Title VI, Title IX, Section 504 ADA coordinator, sexual harassment grievance officer and suspension appeal hearing officer for the 2017-2018 school year.

Later in the month, Chaffee, however, resigned from EHOVE to accept the superintendent position with South Central Local Schools — the same job he had prior to joining EHOVE.

The next board meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 13.