Willard football field to get new grass; track will be resurfaced

Willard City Schools also plans to build a new bus garage. Superintendent Jeff Ritz said the projects are funded by about $2.1 million which was returned to the district from the Ohio School Facilities Commission from the construction of the kindergarten through 12th grade building. The Willard Athletic Boosters donated $80,000 to the projects.

“That money can only be used for capital projects,” Ritz said, referring to the state money.

Eric Baltzell, Craig Oldiges and Brian Wolf, all of Garmann/Miller, made their presentation of their plans to the school board in July.

The first phase is resurfacing the track, which is located behind the new school building.

“It’s already in process,” Ritz said.

This project will allow the school to move various track events to new areas near the track — i.e. the field and nearby grass. Ritz said that also means those same spaces can be used for practices including middle-school football, soccer and the Thunderbolts, the fourth- through sixth-grade football program.

“That’s long term,” the superintendent added.

Also, the district will add new bleachers at the track.

“That is going in next week,” Ritz said.

The second phase is for the district to bid adding new grass to the football field and upgrade the irrigation system.

“It’s going to be new grass,” Ritz said.

The grass is known in the industry as “sport turf grass.”

“It’s a sand-top soil-compost mix,” said Baltzell, CEO of Garmann/Miller, which is based in Minster.

Baltzell said the sand allows for better drainage and the mix combined with the underground irrigation system means a flat playing surface will provide proper drainage. Garmann/Miller will work with a soil expert.

Work on the underground irrigation system and new grass for the football field will start once the season is complete.

“A lot of the prep work is done in the winter and the final work is in the spring,” Baltzell said.

The Willard football field previously had clay-based grass, which Ritz said tends to hold water.

There is no estimation on the cost of the new bus garage.

“That should take place in the fall of 2017 or the spring of 2018,” Ritz said. “We have not started on that project yet.”