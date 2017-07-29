Pioneer adult education program registering for adult diploma program

Pioneer will offer classes at multiple locations to accommodate everyone.

If you are older than 22 and haven’t earned your high school diploma, make sure to stop out. You will be able to find out more information, talk to students who have gone through the program and you can even register that day.

The adult diploma program was designed specifically for the 1.1 million Ohioans age 22 or older who have not earned their high school diploma or GED yet. In this program, students can simultaneously earn their high school diploma and a career enhancement certificate in a high-demand field in as little as 12 months – all at no cost.

For more information, call Pioneer adult education at 419-342-1100 or visit www.go2pioneer.com. Pioneer is located at 27 Ryan Road in Shelby.