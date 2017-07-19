Norwalk all-classes reunion third week of August

The reunion is free and is solely funded by donations. The Trucker band will perform at 3 p.m. Bring your spouse, family, cousins, etc. and your NHS alumni neighbors.

This year’s event will honor all those who attended the League and Cole schools.

Last year, students who attended Bronson were honored and many people gathered to share stories and view the memorabilia on display.

The NPSAA committee has accumulated a large collection of NHS and grade school archive materials donated by alumni and family of alumni. This collection of items will be on display at the all classes reunion. Donations are appreciated and can be dropped off at the Norwalk City Schools board office,134 Benedict Ave.

The committee is asking for anecdotes, stories and/or memories of your time at the League and Cole schools, including pictures or other items. Any memories or items you would like to share about your time at theses schools, can be dropped off at the board office before Friday, Aug. 18 or send an email to tgerrity@neo.rr.com. Items you wish to be returned will be. On any item or photo you wish returned, provide your name, address and a phone number. There will be tables at the reunion for these items to be displayed.

For more information about the reunion, contact Tom Gerrity at 419-681-5239 or at tgerrity@neo.rr.com