Norwalk 6th grader participating in prestigious summer STEM program

This unique academic development experience inspires students in grades 3 to 5 to explore life as an engineer, a doctor or a detective.

Jordan, the 11-year-old daughter of Heather Jordan, was nominated by her principal, Valerie French. She is being sponsored by the Norwalk VFW, Norwalk Eagles and Norwalk Knights of Columbus. The straight-A student loves reading, drawing and sewing, plays volleyball for NCS, and sings in the church choir.

Jordan’s siblings are Joey, 13, Kallie, 9, and Rylan, 3.

“This is a great opportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see through hands-on interactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively,” NYLF chief academic officer Andrew Potter said.

“These students, who have already proven themselves academically, are challenged to work on real-world, student-created projects to bring their studies to life.”

Students who attend the program study engineering, medicine and forensic science in a journey that introduces them to potential college and career paths. The intensive, engaging hands-on workshops will focus on five skills essential to success: communication, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and goal-setting.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is part of the Envision family of programs, which enable students of all ages to explore their interest and experience learning beyond the classroom. Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.

For more information about the National Youth Leadership: Pathways to STEM, visit www.envisionexperience.com/Pathways.