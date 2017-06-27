EHOVE school board OKs personnel moves

The board adopted the resolution declaring it necessary to levy an additional tax for the purpose of general permanent improvements, and requesting the Erie County auditor to certify the total current tax valuation of the school district and the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by that additional levy, pursuant to sections 5705.03(B) and 5705.21 of the revised code.

The board accepted the resignation of Jodi Munk as an adult education part-time instructor as needed effective May 26.

The board accepted the resignation of Chelsea Moyer as technology integration specialist and in the same motion employed Chelsea Moyer as curriculum and instructional technology coordinator effective July 1 to July 31, 2019.

The board employed Joey Butcher, of Monroeville, as a full-time adult education surgical technology instructor effective May 22 to June 30, 2018, and Amanda Corapi, of Bellevue, as an adult education program director instructor medical assistant effective June 22 to June 30, 2018.

The board employed the following instructors for 2017 summer school: Ben Stover, math, and Erin Wagner, math (coverage for Ben Stover during model school conference).

The board employed the following summer help: Cheryl Lieber, of Norwalk, general maintenance, June 5 to Aug. 15, four hours per day; Gloria Zapata, of Norwalk, general maintenance, June 5 to Aug. 15, eight hours per day; and Benjamin Smith, of Milan, technology assistant, June 5 to Aug. 31, as needed.

The board extended contract days, approved the part-time security pay schedule with additional steps and sub van driver rate of pay.

The board approved donations, professional leaves, adopted the STEM academy course of study and new textbooks.

The board approved the contract with the Board of Health of the Erie County General Health District for licensed practical nursing and registered nursing services and the contract with Bayshore Counseling Services for the 2017-2018 school year.

The board will review the cosmetology course of study and cosmetology adult education student handbook for adoption at the July meeting.

The board accepted the May financial report as presented and approved 5/3 Securities as a public depository for the purpose of investments. The board approved the provided fund to fund transfer maximums and the amended annual appropriations resolution for fiscal year 2017. The board established temporary appropriations, by fund, during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, at 25 percent of actual expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30. The board renewed the property, fleet and liability insurance for July 1 to June 30, 2018.

The next board meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on July 19.