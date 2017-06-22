Norwalk schools honors retiring educators, hires 3 first-year teachers

Sandra Meagrow and Don Nardecchia were honored for their nearly 36 total years of service to the district. Meagrow most recently was the librarian at Pleasant and Maplehurst elementary schools.

“It’s been a great 23 1/2 years,” said director of operations Corey Ream, who noted his daughters always are complimentary of Meagrow and have a passion for literacy.

Nardecchia announced his retirement after the Norwalk Lady Truckers golf team’s sectional appearance. He established the program and also worked as a study hall monitor and education assistant. Nardecchia was at Norwalk High School for about 12 1/2 years.

“It’s been a pleasure working with you. We wish you nothing but the best down in South Carolina,” Ream told Nardecchia.

The school board made other personnel moves Thursday.

Maplehurst kindergarten teacher Ashley Wilson’s family-related Aug. 21 resignation was accepted. She has taught kindergarten for 10 years and previously was at League Elementary.

“She’s a good teacher; we’re going to miss her,” Ream said.

Also, the board approved the employment of three first-year teachers. Each one-year contract is effective Aug. 22. Jeffrey Burkett will teach science at NHS. Myisha Dotson will be a preschool special-education teacher and Alyanna Tuttle, a 2013 NHS graduate, will teach English at her alma mater.

In addition, the board approved two one-year contracts for Mollie Wetherill as the Ernsthausen Performing Arts Center coordinator, effective July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2018. Superintendent George Fisk told board members he is impressed with the way Wetherill oversees Ernsthausen, treating it “as the jewel that it is.”

“She treats the facility like it’s her own,” the superintendent added.

In other action, the board:

• Authorized a 10-cent increase for cafeteria prices for the 2017-2018 school year. Breakfasts for kindergarten through eighth grade will cost $1.50 and $1.75 for ninth through 12th grade. Lunches will be $2.45 for kindergarten through fourth grade, $2.60 for fifth through eighth grades and $2.75 for ninth through 12th grade.

• Accepted three scholarship donations ($53,750 from the Endowment Fund for Norwalk City Schools, $1,000 from Erie Neurosurgery & Associates Inc. and $500 from the Maplehurst PTO) and a $500 donation from the Car Coddlers.

• Approved employing summer technology worker Dave Swope for up to 300 hours at $10 per hour, retroactive to June 2.

• Authorized the 2017-2018 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for NHS and Norwalk Middle School.

• Approved the donations of a 10-inch pro-LED video display board and two 12-inch pro-LED scoring tables with a possession arrow from the NHS Athletic Booster Club. The donations are worth $60,500. Fisk said the company will install them in August and the ad revenue will go to the boosters.

Related to that, board member John Lendrum said it’s important to possibly coordinate all the donation solicitations from all school groups.

“Right now it’s willy-nilly,” he added.

Fisk suggested the district “look at why we’re fundraising … and start from there.”

• Heard Fisk announce that the district has received the two new buses it had ordered and that the other buses are being cleaned and detailed in preparation for the state inspections. During the February meeting, the board accepted the bid from Cardinal Bus Sales for two Bluebird school buses at a cost of $92,517 each.

Also, the superintendent said currently the district has the appropriate number of bus drivers to match the necessary routes.