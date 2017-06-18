Two local students earn OACCS scholarships

Local students include Cortez Cary of Willard High School, who was awarded $2,500, and Nick Moyer of Edison High School, who was awarded $1,500. They have enrolled at Ohio Business College’s Sandusky campus.

Career colleges help Ohioans develop skills they need to get a job in our changing economy. Approximately 79 percent of career college and school graduates are placed in jobs within 90 days of graduation. Career colleges offer an array of courses leading to certificates, diplomas and degrees that lead to employment in growing fields such as information technology, health care, and business.