Milan Lions honor Edison MS students Strong, Marcy and Neher

Vinnie Strong, the son of Charles and Trace, is the March student of the month.

“Vinnie continually demonstrates outstanding school progress and at the same time conducts himself as an upstanding Edison student. This child prioritizes his learning over typical teenage distractions. When others have shut down for the day and have resorted to mischief, Vinnie keeps his studies a priority. He recognizes and embraces an education,” his teachers said.

Strong offers his assistance to other students when asked to do so and he recognizes those who may need help without being asked.

“He is a leader without being bossy. Whatever he undertakes, he does well. He has the quality traits of being positive, cheerful and focused is commendable,” his teachers said.

Noelle Marcy, the daughter of Shawn and Alice, is the April student of the month.

“Noelle maintains an excellent grade point average. Her positive attitude and respectful behavior is exemplary,” her teachers said.

Marcy looks forward to a possible carerer in medicine. She participated this year in BGSU Firelands Women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), which is designed to give seventh- and eighth-grade girls an introduction to traditionally male-dominated fields. Marcy is a member of the EMS band and track team.

“She has excelled as a member of the eighth-grade Power of the Pen team, where she qualified and is soon to compete at the state level. She is always pleasant and on task as well as supprtive of others in work group assignments regardless of whom she is paired with,” her teachers said.

“Noelle is an excellent example of a student who is focused and driven to do her best. She is a joy to have in the classroom and we look forward to hearing of her future accomplishments.”

Lauren Neher, the daughter of Christine and Jay, is the May student of the month.

“Lauren is an exceptional student and a wonderful person as well. She always seems to be in a good mood, which radiates to the rest of the class. She is an asset to any peer group when doing group work. She is a very helpful classmate and has extreme patience when working with students that are not grasping concepts. She works hard in her honors classes and understands that the hard work pays off in the long run. She comprehends the long term goal and is excited to learn new things and work through them to gain understanding. Lauren has learned to ‘rise to the occasion’ and challenges herself to learn the skills,” her teachers said.

Neher is a member of the Sandusky Bay Conference champion cross country team, SBC champion basketball team and the track team.

“There is no doubt at any time that Lauren puts forth her best effort in whatever the task may be. With this pleasant, hard-working attitude, Lauren is a wonderful asset to the class of 2021. The eighth-grade teachers of Edison look forward to her many accomplishments throughout her high school years,” her teachers said.