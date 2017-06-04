All 69 graduates sat before the podium, laughing, and perhaps even crying, as the heads of their class spoke in front of the crowd-filled auditorium for the 136th commencement.

Michael Sands, class president, spoke with gentle humor at the start of his speech; recalling his “tough” Kindergarten years, but he quickly found himself fighting to keep his voice from breaking with remorse. He lost the fight.

“It’s hard when you get to this point in life and realize that not everyone is here that should be,” Sands said. “A friend to many of us, including myself, would also be graduating today: Jonathan Vaughn Holden Kistler.”

Sands, along with his classmates, lost Kistler in the third grade when he had committed suicide.

The loss had “really struck our grade,” graduate Brianna Wilson said. Despite the rough topic, Sands moved on with his speech to wish all his classmates good luck with their futures.

“Wherever we end up, we’ll always carry the memories of New London with us,” he said. All his classmates stood up to clap at his speech’s end.

As for the grade’s salutatorian, Eden Copley, she hadn’t been quite sure how to write her speech at first, so she asked “Mr. Landis.”

Whether “Mr. Landis” gave her inspiration or not, Copley decided to talk about the people who had helped her get through her whole life so far: her parents.

“[My father] taught me that no matter what your path is; whether it be college, the military, or going straight into the workforce; nobody owes you anything,” she said. “You must work hard and earn what you have.”

And finally, before the graduates could take their diplomas, valedictorian Bryanna White reminded them all that nothing was set in stone.

“I don’t think any 18-year-olds should really be expected to know exactly what they want to do with the rest of their lives after graduation,” White said. “In the end, we will all turn out where we were meant to be.”

New London’s class of 2017’s motto came from an wise, but unknown person: “Our lives are before us, our paths are behind us, but our memories are forever within us.”

Their class colors are red and black, and their class flower is the white carnation.