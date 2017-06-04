'Magnificent' Monroeville class of 2017 graduates 59

“These people, as magnificent as they are, have contributed to whom I am and they are with me wherever I go. And as history gets rewritten in small ways each passing day, my love for them only grows. Because the truth is … it was the best of times,” she said.

“Even if we never talk again after this day, please remember that I am forever changed by who you are and what each and every one of you meant to me. You are all so special and have the potential to be so successful at anything you do,” she added.

The crowd at the Monroeville Athletic Complex (MAC) gave Doughty, who received the Monroeville High School principal’s award, a lengthy standing ovation Saturday morning.

The Monroeville class of 2017 consisted of 59 seniors. Twenty of the graduates — or slightly more than a third of the entire class — graduated with cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude honors.

The seniors put in more than 7,000 hours of community service toward their graduation requirement and earned a total of 787 college credits.

Some of the new alumni will head straight into the work force.

“I got a job with the village of Monroeville in the water department,” said Kevin Gerber, who played center for the Eagles football team all four years.

The son of Keith and Karen’s fondest memory was “winning a playoff game at home.”

Kristopher Littlejohn, the son of Stephen and Karen, will study computer science at the Firelands campus of Bowling Green State University before transferring to the main campus.

“You have to be creative to go into (computer science). My brothers went into it and really liked it,” he said.

Some graduates such as Natalie Gilbert will serve their country. The daughter of Jeff and Samantha has signed up with the U.S. Air Force for four years. She plans on earning her degree in criminal justice while working in the security forces unit at the same time.

“Being a police officer is about serving and protecting and that’s what I want to do; I want to help people,” said Gilbert, who also studied criminal justice at EHOVE Career Center. “I will come out (of the Air Force) with that experience and a college degree.”

Amber Hess, during her vocational scholar address Saturday, shared her experience of attending Monroeville and EHOVE. The medical careers student received her STNA license plus her certification in CPR and first aid through the American Heart Association while also participating in FFA at her home school.

Hess said her experiences “opened many doors” for her, gave her “the opportunity to meet a ton of new people” and taught her to be “a more confident and outgoing individual.”

“Going to Monroeville every morning was a little stressful at first because you have to squeeze so many things into just 30 minutes instead of a normal class time. But it all worked out with the help of Mr. (Scott) Bauer (who was) always lending a helping hand,” she said, referring to the FFA adviser. “Thank you, Mr. Bauer, for always being there with any help I needed and for always being understanding.”

Michaela Zinn attended Monroeville Local Schools for preschool and kindergarten and then moved away.

The daughter of Michael and Lisa said she felt connected to the community when she returned for the seventh grade and onward. She explained this was exemplified by “when you play sports, everyone is out there supporting each other — making sure you’re not left out.”

“I was wondering, ‘Hmmm, is anybody going to remember me?’ and they did,” she said.

Zinn, who was in each school musical since eighth grade, will double-major in graphic design and computer science at Ashland University since she wants to pursue a career in art.

Katelyn Kerby started attending Monroeville High School her junior year after being a Western Reserve student. The daughter of Chad Kerby and Lora Proctor said the Eagles community made her feel very welcome.

“It’s a really small school, but it’s awesome,” added Katelyn Kerby, who is “now focusing on being in the medical field” at BGSU Firelands so she, like Gilbert, can help others.

The graduates, before the commencement ceremony started, said they were excited, happy and maybe “kinda sad” but not nervous about their big day.

“I wish I had more time here; two years wasn’t enough,” Kerby said.