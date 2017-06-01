New London's top 5 share memories, plans

The top-five academic students (in alphabetical order) are: Eden Copley, Parker Kemp, Delaney Porter, Grace Sanford and Bryanna White.

Copley, the daughter of Joel and Kay, said her fondest memory as a Ladycat was “when my basketball team made it to regionals my junior year for the first time in our school’s history.”

“I will miss my participating in sports and spending time with my teammates and coaches,” she added.

Her top awards, achievements and extra-curricular activities include: Cross country (first-team all academic 2013 and 2016), basketball (first-team all academic 2014 through 2017; second team all Firelands Conference 2015-2016 and second team all district), track (first team all academic 2014), National Honor Society and academic letter winner (2013-2017).

Copley will study architecture at Kent State University.

“In 10 years I see myself as a certified architect working at an architecture firm,” she said.

Kemp, the son of Robert and Shannon, said his fondest memory as a Wildcat was “traveling to Spain with my classmates and dad.” He will miss band and “living at home for free.”

His advice to underclassmen is “don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and try new things.”

“This is one of the only times that you’ll have the freedom to try new things with relatively new consequences. Take advantage of it,” he added.

Kemp’s top awards, achievements and extra-curricular activities include: Distinguished scholar, graduating with a diploma with honors, National Honor Society, high honor roll, band president, Tri-M president, College CreditPlus, “LCCC dean’s list,” marching, jazz and concert bands and indoor marching percussion ensemble.

“I plan to earn my bachelor’s degree in data science from BGSU. Following this I’d like to pursue a master’s in computer science or applied statistics. In 10 years I see myself working on a data science team at a technology company or perhaps working in artificial intelligence,” Kemp said.

Porter, the daughter of Chad and Patty, said her fondest New London memories are playing sports, “leading the student section” and the boys’ basketball team winning the FC.

“I will miss playing high school sports and being part of such a tight-knit community,” she said.

Her advice to underclassmen is “participate in as many things as you can and have fun while it lasts because it’s quicker than you think.”

Porter’s top awards, achievements and extra-curricular activities include: Distinguished scholar, National Honor Society, volleyball (third team district, second team FC and four varsity letters) and softball (three varsity letters).

“I will be attending The University of Toledo to study nursing. In 10 years I hope to be a pediatric nurse practitioner at Akron Children’s Hospital,” she said.

Sanford, the daughter of Craig and Libbie, said her fondest New London memories are “hanging out during free periods with my friends and giving presentations in class.”

“I am known to be a bit eccentric when I present, so it was always fun to do so,” she added.

Her advice to underclassmen is don’t take for granted the people who care about you.

“There is always someone who cares. … It doesn’t matter if they’re friends, family, teachers, etc.,” Sanford added.

Her top awards and achievements include her academic achievement awards for the 2013, 2014 and 2015 school years.

“After graduation, I will be attending Bowling Green State University’s honors college to get my B.A. in psychology. In 10 years, I hope to have a steady job as a counseling psychologist and be working on obtaining my doctorate degree in psychology,” Sanford said.

White is the daughter of Heath and Marianna. Her fondest high-school memories are the cross-country spaghetti dinners and New London Alliance Church youth group. She will miss her friends, the high school staff members and her activities the most.

“School isn’t all about academics; you can learn just as much through athletics and getting involved in the community,” White said in her advice to underclassmen.

Her top awards, achievements and extra-curricular activities include: Cross country (first-team all academic, varsity letter), valedictorian, being a distinguished scholar, graduating with an honors diploma, marching and jazz bands, New London Alliance Church and Boss Dance Studio.

White will major in pre-medicine biology at The Ohio State University. In 10 years, she plans to be a pediatric physical therapist.