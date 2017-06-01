OU student with local ties wins scholarship, trip to D.C.

Catherine Hofacker, who also answers to the name “Cat” — a 21-year-old junior enrolled in the E.W. Scripts School of Journalism at Ohio University, said her following strict Ohio University rules of sending a thank-you note, in this case one hand-written to the D.C. Press Association contest officials, had much to do with her winning the added bonus of the five-minute nationally-televised segment.

“At a Friday noon luncheon the executive director grabbed me by the arm and told me she was so appreciative of receiving that hand-written, thank-you note from me,” Hofacker said. “She said it was so important to her that it is displayed on her desk. And because of that note, she explained the committee was going to send me and one other winner to a MSNBC taping tomorrow (Saturday) morning to talk about the scholarship. The taping, which I have a copy of, was only five minutes long but five minutes I will never forget.”

The stipend, $4,000 from the D.C. Association and $1,000 from the school, comes in the form of a check which is deposited directly into Hofacker’s tuition expenses account. If that account is paid up, she receives the balance for whatever use she desires.

The awarding of the stipend occurred on April 29 at the nationally-televised White House Dinner, one much-heralded this spring because President Donald Trump chose to use that evening for a post-election rally rather than attend an event that is notorious for “roasting” the president.

It was the first year Ohio University was involved in the scholarship program. In late March, Hofacker and two other Ohio U. students learned of their winning the stipends, all three getting the maximum $5,000.

“We were shell-shocked in learning of our good fortune,” Hofacker said. “Usually we do not learn of scholarship money until the night of our journalism banquet but in this case we had to learn of it early because we had to make travel arrangements to D.C.”

At a D.C. luncheon the day before at which the 23 winners from participating universities across the nation were introduced, the scholars were paired up with a member of the White House writer’s guild. Gregory Korte, an Ohio U. alum who works for USA Today as the White House correspondent, mentored the trio from his alma mater.

“He even managed to get the three of us credentials to visit the White House briefing room,” Hofacker said. “The tour of that area lasted about a half hour and included a tour of the press offices and then a walk outside the White House where we saw President Trump land on Marine 1.

Hofacker’s father, Steve, a Monroeville High School graduate, is a well-known teacher-coach in the area, currently on the Townsend Community School teaching staff. He is an assistant football coach at Margaretta High School. Her mother, Jennifer, is a Port Clinton High School graduate. She has a younger sister, Rachel, who is a junior at Fremont Ross.

As far as her future, Hofacker is keeping an open mind on just which way she will track in the journalism profession. “I am looking at a lot of digital venues, alternative sources for news production,” she said. “Those in the profession advise me to work on my skills and follow the path of my strengths, keeping an open mind as to publication. My hope, however, is to be a political writer.”

Hofacker is interning this summer at a modest-sized paper in Chautauquan, N.Y. The owners of The Chautauquan Daily employ university interns to produce the paper for 11 weeks, mainly covering art and cultural events in that area.

Hofacker was a 2014 Fremont Ross honors student, graduating fourth in her class. She was one of the commencement speakers. She only needed one visit to Ohio U to recognize it was the right fit.

“Just choosing journalism as a major really narrows down the visitation list,” Hofacker said. “I knew Ohio U. had a well-rounded journalism program, learning that from my high school journalism teacher who was a Bobcat. I can’t believe how many Ohio U. grads have made journalism their profession.”