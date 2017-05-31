Former St. Paul teacher taught two 2017 valedictorians in same freshman biology class

This unique situation played out over the weekend for Wasiniak, the principal at Mansfield St. Peter. After presenting a diploma Saturday night to the No. 1 student in his school’s class of 36 graduates, Adam Ghazoul, he took part in the St. Paul ceremony Sunday afternoon as a Mass deacon where Paige Wnek addressed her class as the valedictorian.

“I was fortunate enough to have had both of those students as freshmen while teaching my last year at St. Paul,” Wasiniak said. “I would have expected both of them would have excelled. They were that kind of student/athletes.”

Wasiniak, who will retire on Aug. 1 after nearly 30 years as a teacher, coach and administrator, said Ghazoul’s parents moved to Mansfield two years ago and enrolled their son as a junior at St. Peter.

“The guideline at St. Peter is a student must be enrolled at the school for two years in order to be eligible for the top award,” he said.

“Despite suffering a sports injury at St. Paul, Ghazoul continued to play sports for us. He was on both the soccer and baseball teams.

“What I most remember about Adam was how driven he was to learn. He was hungry for knowledge. He did not miss a beat as far as changing schools. He was destined to be a leader at St. Paul and proved it at Mansfield St. Peter,” his principal said.

Wasiniak remembers Wnek, the daughter of Paul and Kara Wnek, as quiet and shy and at that point warming up to her high school career.

“She was a well-rounded student, great at memorization as well as test-taking,” he said. “Her athletic strength was in aquatics. She lettered all four years in swimming.

She will be attending John Carroll University and plans to be a doctor.

“Both proved to be strong and successful in taking college accredited classes,” Wasiniak said.

Ghazoul , the son of John and Dr. Teresa Ghazoul, will attend Miami University in Oxford and major in engineering.