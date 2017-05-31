Monroeville's top 5 students ready for the next steps

Monroeville’s top 5 students for the class of 2017 are Avery Rogers, Lewis Allen, Reece Kendall, Brooke Barman and Megan Doughty.

Valedictorian Rogers, daughter of Greg and Amy, said her fondest memory of high school is cheering on Friday nights in the student section and “getting to be part of our close-knit community.”

“I will miss seeing my friends all the time and all the food we ate,” Rogers said.

“Surround yourself with good people, learn to laugh at yourself and work hard in school and it will pay off,” she said in advice to her underclassmen.

Rogers’ top accomplishments and awards include: National Honor Society, graduating summa cum laude, College Credit Plus, homecoming court and being involved in her church.

She will major in biology at The Ohio State University.

“In 10 years I hope that I am happy and working in the medical field,” Rogers said.

As salutatorian Allen, the son of Keith and Melissa said his favorite memory is of his senior night for basketball. He will miss seeing his friends every day the most.

His advice to the younger students was “don’t be in a rush to get through high school.”

Allen’s top awards, achievements and activities include: National Honor Society, high honor roll, coach’s award for basketball, Ashland University Honors Scholarship and Ashland University Science Scholars Scholarship.

“My next step is attending Ashland University,” he said. “In 10 years I see myself working as a dentist.”

Coming in third in his class, Kendall, the son of Chris and Larry Gravenhorst, most enjoyed participating in football and basketball and “bottle-flipping at the homecoming assembly.”

He said he will miss his friends and the memories he made the most.

“Never be afraid to show school spirit,” he told the Eagle underclassmen.

His top achievements and activities include being named team captain in football and basketball and being regularly on the honor roll.

Kendall plans to attend University of Toledo, majoring in electrical engineering.

In 10 years, he said he plans to be “rich and famous, working and living in my super nice castle.”

Barman, the daughter of Travis and Stacey, is ranked fourth in her class.

Of her whole high school career, she will miss her friends and the school staff the most.

“I will also miss how close the community is within the school,” Barman said.

Her fondest memory is going to state in volleyball and cheerleading.

“Always be positive and enjoy everything you do throughout your high school years,” she told the younger students.

Her top awards, activities and achievements include: Four-year academic letter, homecoming court, volleyball, cheerleading, track, National Honor Society, honors student and graduating summa cum laude.

She will major in speech pathology at Bowling Green State University, focusing on communication sciences and disorders.

“In 10 years I see myself working as a speech pathologist and being very active in my community,” she said.

Doughty, the daughter of Jim and Cheryl, placed fifth in her class.

She said her fondest memories would “definitely include being a member of the MHS marching band, playing under the lights at the halftime show.” She also will treasure the senior class ski trip to Seven Springs.

“I got to know my classmates a lot better and became even closer with my peers,” she said. “We had a great time and it was hilarious watching my classmates learn to ski for the first time.”

Doughty will miss marching band the most.

“The miss understood complexity of marching band is really what intrigued me and what kept me going, being (in) the group for six years, playing in 62 games and numerous music festivals and band reviews,” she said. “Even though I hope to make the marching band in college, it will be nothing like the close-knit group at MHS.”

Her advice to the underclassmen was to “try new things.”

“Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone,” she said.

Doughty’s top awards, activities and achievements include: Graduating summa cum laude, honors diploma, accepted into OSU, All Ohio State Fair band (2015-17), Marine Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, OMEA District 2 honors festival first chair, Firelands Conference honors band first chair, OMEA solo and ensemble superior ratings (three times), senior class president, 2017 Huron County Junior Fair board president, principal’s award, 4-H Teen Leadership Council, 2016 Huron County Junior Fair first attendant, 4-H, Teen Leadership Corps, Model UN, National Honor Society, Renaissance, varsity track (four years), marching band (six ears), pep band (six years) and concert band.

She will attend OSU in the fall.